Eastern “A” Super Divisional Set For Another Record!

It’s without question one of my favorite basketball tournaments to announce each and every year….the Eastern “A” divisional! Last year they added the five Central division schools and called it the Eastern “A” Super Divisional! The 2016 three day 28 game event set a Montana High School Association record by taking in over $194,000! That’s right a divisional event broke all of the state tournament records! Well this year they have added one more day and 4 more games so I’m thinking that we will have another record set at the 2017 Eastern Super “A” Divisional.

By the way the Western “A” Super Divisional last year in Butte did just $49,000!