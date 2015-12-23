Dec 23, 2015 Northern Sports Network 4 comments

Erickson’s List of Montana’s Top-Ten Girls Basketball Players Ever

Rocky_ColorRocky Erickson may not have seen all of the women’s basketball players ever, but he has seen most of them. Here is Rocky’s list for the top-ten Montana Girls Players he has ever seen.

#10 – Miles City’s Dawn Seevers scored 37 points in the state championship in 1989.

#9 – West High’s smooth 5’10” point guard, Dana Conway.

#8 – The second all-time leading scorer Katie Edwards of Lewistown. She holds the state record with 63 consecutive free throws.

#7 – Sherry Brooks’ teams finished second in the state championship four years in a row.

#6 – As a 14-year old freshman she was a state “A” MVP. She is also one of the all-time leading scorers at the University of Washington – Havre High’s Loree Payne.

#5 – As a sophomore she averaged more than 42 points per game. She is the only girls player to score over 60 points in a game and did so four different times. She is also Montana’s all-time leading scorer, Katie Lambert out of Brockton.

#4 – She holds a “AA” scoring record at 45, and had a great career with the University of Montana’s Lady Griz. Billings West High’s, Mandy Morales.

#3 – In high school, she never lost a game. Leading her team to four state championships and a win-loss record of 104-0. She scored 41 points in the double over time state title game Jill Barta out of Fairfield.

#2 – The only Montana girls basketball player to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and an NCAA national championship. She also played in the WNBA. From Missoula Big Sky, Joslyn Tinkle.

#1 – At Billings Central, she led her team to 3-state championships. Then at University of Montana, she is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Big Sky Conference history, its Shannon Cate.