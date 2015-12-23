Erickson’s List of Montana’s Top-Ten Girls Basketball Players Ever

Rocky Erickson may not have seen all of the women’s basketball players ever, but he has seen most of them. Here is Rocky’s list for the top-ten Montana Girls Players he has ever seen.

#10 – Miles City’s Dawn Seevers scored 37 points in the state championship in 1989.

#9 – West High’s smooth 5’10” point guard, Dana Conway.

#8 – The second all-time leading scorer Katie Edwards of Lewistown. She holds the state record with 63 consecutive free throws.

#7 – Sherry Brooks’ teams finished second in the state championship four years in a row.

#6 – As a 14-year old freshman she was a state “A” MVP. She is also one of the all-time leading scorers at the University of Washington – Havre High’s Loree Payne.

#5 – As a sophomore she averaged more than 42 points per game. She is the only girls player to score over 60 points in a game and did so four different times. She is also Montana’s all-time leading scorer, Katie Lambert out of Brockton.

#4 – She holds a “AA” scoring record at 45, and had a great career with the University of Montana’s Lady Griz. Billings West High’s, Mandy Morales.

#3 – In high school, she never lost a game. Leading her team to four state championships and a win-loss record of 104-0. She scored 41 points in the double over time state title game Jill Barta out of Fairfield.

#2 – The only Montana girls basketball player to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and an NCAA national championship. She also played in the WNBA. From Missoula Big Sky, Joslyn Tinkle.

#1 – At Billings Central, she led her team to 3-state championships. Then at University of Montana, she is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Big Sky Conference history, its Shannon Cate.