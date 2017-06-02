Four Track Stars Ranked In The Top Ten Nationally!

We wrapped up the 2017 track season with four track stars who finished ranked in the top 10 nationally! Billings Senior distance runner Dawson LaRance ended up ranked 5th in the 800 with a time of 1:50.22. LaRance set the all class state record with that time over the weekend. Of course the biggest news from the four state track meets was what the 14 year old freshman Trey Tintinger of Helena High accomplished by breaking the state record and U-15 world record with a high jump of 7-1 1/2. That puts Trey 6th best in the U.S.

Elsewhere in the very first track meet of the year Glasgow’s Benji Phillips threw the javelin 207 feet, that is listed as the 5th best in the nation. Also in at number 5 is Miss Hailey Poole of Huntley Project at 158-9 in the javelin.