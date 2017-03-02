Glendive Girls Basketball Team Had Great Start To Tourney!

So everybody has been wondering why the Glendive girls basketball team coached by Miss Kayla Rivas did so well at the recent Eastern “A” divisional! They went into the tournament having won just three games all year, than at Divisional they won three of their first four and almost qualified for the state tournament. Well my perfect wife Kristi and I will take some of the credit…you see we hosted the team on Tuesday night before their tournament run got under way.