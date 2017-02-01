Griz Football Is Number One Once Again!

Three years in row the Montana Grizzlies have lead the Football Championship Sub Division in attendance! During the 2016 season the Griz averaged 25,377! Impressive when you remember that’s 160 more fans than what the stadium has seats! A home game at Washington Grizzly Stadium generates around $2.5 million to the local economy.

Now the Montana State Bobcats may have finished just 4-7 but they averaged 17,907 and that is 6th best in the nation.

The top FBS schools, well six averaged more than 100,000 fans per home game.

1. Michigan 110,000

2. Ohio State 107,244

3. Texas A -M 103,633

4. LSU 102,004

5. Alabama 101,112

6. Tennessee 100,584