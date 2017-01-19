I Call It The Greatest Night In The MSU Field House!

They have been playing the game of basketball for almost 60 years at the MSU and the best game ever played in that old gym…well it was on the night of February 20, 1971! That night the Bobcats Willie Weeks went off for 38 points. His teammate Bill Brickhouse also poured in 38, but they were both out done by Idaho State’s Willie Hume who scored a field house record 53 that still stands to this day.

Please listen to this story as we here from Mick Durham who was at that famous game.