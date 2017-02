National Record 80 Point Game!

On the night of February 19, 1973 Dawson Community of College of Glendive got by Trinity Bible College of Ellendale, N.D. 129-91. In that game Nelson Burrel of Dawson scored a national junior college record of 80 points.

This weekend Dawson Community College will be honoring Mr. Burrel on his record setting performance. Please listen to this visit that I had with Nelson who now lives in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.