Sidney Is The Pole Vault Capital Of The State!

So why is it that girls from Sidney High School have won 8 of the last 10 state pole vaulting titles and sweep the top three spots in 2013! Well they have one of the very best vault coaches in the region in Steve Yokim. This season Sidney has the top class “A” girls vaulter in Myka Steinbeisser and one of the best in the nation on the boys side in junior Garrison Hughes. Garrison has jumped over 16 feet this season! What is really amazing is that he does not even start jumping until the bar is at 14-6…by that time their are not any vaulters left in the competition.

Please listen to this great interview with Garrison.