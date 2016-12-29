Top Sports Stories of 2016; #11 to #20!

2016 TOP MONTANA SPORTS STORIES #11 – #20

#20: A state record 680 miles! That’s how far it was for Fairview to travel to Charlo for the quarter final round of the class “C” football playoffs. Fairview won in the closing seconds!

#19: Add it up it’s now 9 state cross country titles in a row for the Bozeman boys! Plus they also won the Nike national cross country championship!

#18: Jeff Bertelsen retires as the Wibaux head football coach. During 16 seasons with the Longhorns his teams never lost more than two game and went 154-20!

#17: Flathead high distance runner Jake Perrin. At the state track meet Jake broke the all class state records in both the mile and two-mile.

#16: Dane Warp of Havre becomes the first class “A” or “AA” basketball player to score 2,000 points in a career.

#15: Dillon Football! All the Beavers have done is advance to the state title game the past 6 years! Plus they have also won 8 of the last 13 state class “A” titles!

#14: On the same night recently both the Malta girls and Choteau boys had their 54 game winning streaks snapped.

#13 It’s now 14 years in a row that either Dillon or Billings Central have advanced to the state class “A” football championship game!

#12: Eureka wins their first state football title…and it took place on the final play of the game. Down 28-25 with just a few seconds left Garrett Graves hit Austen Sherwood for the game winning touchdown!

#11: Games of 51, 50 and 50! St. Labre’s Shiloh McCormick becomes the first basketball player in state history to score 50 or more points in three straight games!