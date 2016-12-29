Top Ten Sports Stories of 2016!

#10: The most successful volleyball coach in state history Jeff Carroll of Billings Senior resigns. Over his 31 seasons his teams advanced to the state tournament 29 times and won a state record 12 titles.

#9: My high school football team of the year…the Savage Heat of Hot Springs! All World Mr. Trevor Paro lead them to a perfect 13-0 season. During 2016 Hot Springs averaged 68 points a game and gave up just 9. Their closest game all year was in the championship when they got by the co-op of Westby/Grenora N.D. 54-20!

#8: Now when you average almost 27 points a game in girl’s high school basketball that is outstanding! But when you accomplish that as an 8th grader…well that is out of this world. Last season Mya Four Star of Frazer scored 530 points!

#7: What a weekend it was for Cayden Ayers out of Corvallis. On Friday night during the quarter finals of the state football playoffs Cayden kicked the game winning field goal in the closing seconds. The next day in a 4-3 win over Billings Central Cayden scored all four goals as Corvallis advanced to the state soccer championship game.

#6: On September 2nd Heart Butte running back Chasin Kipp rushed for a state record 553 yards! Than just five weeks later he broke his own record when he ran for 597. In that game he was in on 11 touchdowns.

#5: The comeback story of Baker Q.B. Luke Gonsioroski! On September 2nd, the ground shock when Luke was introduced at Bakers first football game. It came just a couple of months after he had an eight-pound tumor was removed from his lung.

#4: The final score, Montana State 24 and the Griz 17. What a huge upset! That was only the second conference win for the Bobcats all season!

#3: The legend retires. After 38 seasons, 36 winning seasons, 865 wins and 21 NCAA tournament appearances, Robin Selvig retires as the Lady Griz head coach.

#2: The most popular sports show on our web site in 2016? That would be the hole-in-one story by Rob Bergeson. After placing his father’s ashes on the 4th hole at the Whitefish Golf Course…two days later during the final round of the annual 4th of July tournament Rob aces that very same holt.

#1: The top Montana sports story for 2016? Well that is easy it’s what Miss Christina Aragon of Billing Senior accomplished. At the state track, Montana’s greatest distance runner broke all three all class distance state records. Than over the summer she won the Adidas Dream Mile in the third fastest time ever for a high school runner. The very next weekend in at the Brooks Invitational in Seattle she won the 800. Christina was also featured in the pages of Sports Illustrated, and advanced to the semifinal round of the U.S. Olympic Trails! Now we will wait and see what she accomplishes at Stanford.