FWP offers reward for info. on poached Alkali Creek buck

BILLINGS — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a white-tailed deer buck that was illegally killed, then left to waste along Alkali Creek Monday.

Game warden Courtney Tyree said someone illegally killed the buck with an arrow next to Alkali Creek, just west of its intersection with Aronson Avenue, Monday. The poacher removed the head and antlers, but left the rest of the animal to waste. No deer hunting seasons are open in the area.

Anyone with information about the illegal kill is encouraged to call Tyree at 406-247-2940 or 406-860-7841. or FWP’s 24-hour tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668) and qualify for a cash reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to a conviction of the persons responsible for the illegal poaching and dumping.

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana’s natural, historic or cultural resources.