Largest Ever Elk Shot with A Bow in Montana

From the Boone & Crockett Club:

Today the Boone and Crockett Club and Pope and Young Club announced that an elk from Montana taken on public land during the archery season in 2016 is a potential new archery World’s Record typical American elk.

After the mandatory 60-day drying period, the elk’s official entry score was confirmed at an astounding 430 inches. The bull was taken on a solo hunt early in the Montana archery season by a resident hunter, Steve Felix who then brought the bull to the attention of the Boone and Crockett Club, headquartered in Missoula, Montana.

“History was made right here in Montana,” said Justin Spring, Boone and Crockett Club’s director of Big Game Records. This is the fourth-largest bull in our records, which date back to before 1900, the largest since 1968 and the largest from the state of Montana.”

The current B&C World’s Record taken with a rifle scores 442-5/8. The second and third largest typical elk were taken before 1900.

For more, please visit Boone & Crockett.