MT FWP seeks watercraft inspectors

FWP seeks watercraft inspectors

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is looking for many seasonal employees to run Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection and Decontamination Stations around the state to help prevent spreading invasive mussels to other areas.

Watercraft inspector interviews will be held at the Miles City Job Service on March 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. On March 10, applicants will complete paperwork from 8-11 a.m. at Job Service at 12 N. Tenth St.

FWP hiring staff will be on hand at Miles City and other locations to review resumes, conduct interviews and accept applications:

The seasonal jobs, which offer competitive pay and benefits, will generally run from April through October.

Qualifications include:

· Must be 18 years old or older.

· Must possesses a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.

· Must have excellent customer service skills and enjoy working with the public.

· Must be responsible, dependable, and able to work as part of a team.

· A background or interest in natural resources is desirable but not required.

In Glendive, interviews will be held March 11 at Astoria, 201 California Ave., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Paperwork will be done March 12 from 8-11 a.m.

In Billings, interviews will be held March 7 at FWP Region 5 headquarters at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Paperwork will be done March 8 from 8-11 a.m.

If you are interested in a seasonal position, bring your resume or a completed state application to one of the locations listed.

For questions, call Kim Worthy at 406-444-1289 or Carol Fah at 406-444-4657.