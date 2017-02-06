MT FWP sets meetings on land acquisition

BILLINGS — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will hold two public hearings next week to answer questions and hear comments on a proposal to add 425 acres to the Grant Marsh Wildlife Management Area seven miles north of Hardin in Big Horn County.

The meetings are set for:

6 – 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at FWP’s Region 5 headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Dr. in Billings Heights.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Big Horn County Extension Office, 317 North Custer Ave. in Hardin.

In January FWP issued an environmental assessment, which recommends purchase of the property with management goals of riparian wildlife habitat conservation, upland habitat enhancement primarily for white-tailed deer and pheasants, and providing substantial public hunting and recreational opportunities.

After public comments are considered, a final recommendation will go to the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission and State Land Board.

The environmental assessment is available online to read or download at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow links to News, Recent Public Notices, and Grant Marsh WMA Environmental Assessment. For additional detail log on to fwp.mt.gov/regions/r5