One Shot Hunt Club sponsors WY Hunter Education

LANDER – The One Shot Antelope Hunt Club will sponsor another hunter education class in Lander starting on March 7. The class will be taught by veteran instructor, Bruce Campbell and will meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for a couple of weeks.

One Shot President Paul Fontaine says “This is the third class we have sponsored and we want to support and promote local involvement in hunting and the outdoors. We hope to continue to sponsor more classes like this in the future.”

Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell says “We have a real need for hunter education classes and anytime we can partner with volunteer instructors as well as local organizations to benefit local residents, it is a good thing.”

​The class fee is covered by The One Shot organization; spots are still available and open to anyone. For more information and to register for this class please visit the hunter education page on the Wyoming Game and Fish website at http://wgfd.wyo.gov/web2011/education-1000235.aspx. For additional assistance please call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.C