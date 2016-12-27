Wildlife of WY…Year in Review

CHEYENNE – Black-footed ferrets, mule deer migrations, and grizzly bear management were among the top issues in 2016 for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“It’s been a memorable year for Wyoming’s wildlife and those who support this incredible resource,” said Game and Fish Director, Scott Talbott. “It’s rewarding to look back on a year’s accomplishments for our state-due to the great collaborative work between the public, partners and Game and Fish.” For more detail log on to: wgfd.wyo.gov