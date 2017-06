060817 Voices of Montana w/Bill Whitsitt feat. Brian Lipscomb and Mary Milema Part 1

Today’s topic was hydropower resources and dams in western Montana and the Pacific Northwest. Brian Lipscomb, CEO of Energy Keepers and Mary Milema; with the River and Reservoir Operations Group of the Pacific Northwest Regional Office of the Bureau Of Reclamation were our guests on this topic. Listener comments and questions for our guests were also taken.

