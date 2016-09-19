Missoula, Montana to get 150 Muslim Refugees

It couldn’t be a clearer demonstration of what I’ve been saying for years.
Pay attention prospective ‘welcoming’ communities!
Once a federal contractor gets an office established, your town will have NO CONTROL over how many will come and where they will come from.
Activist Mary Poole got the ball rolling and invited the International Rescue Committee to set up an office in Missoula. The rumor is that Mary is taking one, maybe two, families to live at her house to save taxpayers having to care for them (joking of course!)
And, LOL!, for all of you getting a run-around from your contractor office about theAbstract (what abstract? we don’t know what you are talking about?), well now we learn they sure did know what you were asking, but they wanted to make you feel dumb and uninformed. The arrogance of these federal contractors is stunning!
Here is the latest from Missoula where the commissioners said they would “welcome” one hundred, well, oopsy now they will get 150—including Syrian and Iraqi Muslims among many ethnic groups.
(When your community gets a smattering of everything, it may sound cool to get all the “international flavor,” but be ready for a lot of extra taxpayer-funded costs in the local school system to accommodate myriad languages and levels of learning .)
Before you continue reading, be sure to see this post where we reported that the first Congolese families arriving in Missoula were homeless.
From The Missoulian:
Four families of Congolese have arrived in Missoula in the past month, but resettlement here will soon take on a more international flavor.
[…..]
Carr, executive director of the Missoula International Rescue Committee (IRC) office, said some of the millions who have fled civil war in Syria will land in Missoula after going through an international screening process and orientation.
“There will maybe be Iraqi refugees who will come. There may be refugees who come from Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, Burma, Bhutan, Latin America,” she told about 30 people Tuesday night at a meeting of the Missoula County Democratic Central Committee in City Council chambers.
Obama is keeping the number of Syrians in the 2017 flow a secret!
Mayor John Engen: So how many refugees will he take to live at his house?
While a target for Syrian resettlements in fiscal year 2017 hasn’t been announced, Obama’s refugee plan is expected to welcome even more.
That’s been a topic of debate among presidential candidates and in Montana, where Missoula opened the lone resettlement office in the state just two months ago.
Carr said the abstract proposal for Missoula now calls for 150 refugees in the next year. That’s up from “approximately 100 per year” that Missoula County Commissioners said they would welcome in a January letter to Anne Richard, assistant secretary of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugee and Migration.
The bureau cited the support of the commissioners, Mayor John Engen and most of the Missoula City Council in agreeing to reopen an IRC resettlement office in Missoula. Soft Landing Missoula, which formed a year ago in response to the refugee crisis in Syria, has marshaled local support and continues to provide resources and manpower as the Congolese arrive.
Montanans there are 3 things to remember:
~The new year begins in 2 weeks (not in January), so Syrians could be there in October!
~They can distribute them within a hundred miles of Missoula especially if they are looking for cheap housing!
~The REPUBLICAN Congress could stop the whole thing from happening beforeOctober 1 by defunding the program in the Continuing Resolution (if they wanted to!).
See our complete archive on Montana by clicking here. Colonizing Wyoming should be next!
Anonymous
05 Feb, 2017
The commenter with all the speculated and made up statistics is wrong. The odds of being killed by a refugee in the United States is 3.6 billion to 1. Yes that’s billion with a B, in a study from the Cato Institute and verified by both Politifact and Independent.UK. Not a single refugee has been implicated in a terrorist attack since the Refugee Act of 1980 was implemented which put in place a strict vetting process that takes 18-24 months and has only become more stringent over the years. Three Cuban refugees in the 1970s carried out 3 fatal attacks. These are the FACTS, if you can handle them.
ckibblewhite
14 Oct, 2016
Anonymous
30 Sep, 2016
100, now 150 (right now) Where did you see the word “million?”
Anonymous
25 Sep, 2016
Anonymous
22 Sep, 2016
Why is this being allowed!!! It makes me sick to see this is happening.
Anonymous
22 Sep, 2016
Anonymous
22 Sep, 2016
This is a big problem. Unless you don’t have kids or a wife. Then maybe this isn’t a problem for you. Willing to bet out of the 150, 1 percent of them, which is extremely low, will commit a class 1 felony-murder someone, that kind of felony. At least 5 percent will commit rape,sexually assault, rob someone. But no problem here. Come on in with open arms. Research what happened in other countries that have let them in. Well Montana is known for terrorists. Like the Unibomber. If your old enough to remember that. Open spaces make for good training camps. It’s going to get bad before it gets better when they let these people in. But then again I know why they are bringing them to hippy town. They hope it will be easier for them to fit in. I bet 10 get killed the first year they show up. Montana is a rough place. People don’t like this kind of intrusive invasion. Good luck and keep you goats ass down wind.
Anonymous
22 Sep, 2016
Anonymous
22 Sep, 2016
Anonymous
20 Sep, 2016
