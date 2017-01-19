It’s Still Amazing To Me How Wrong The Mainstream Media Got It

Looking back at the election, and looking forward to the inauguration of Donald Trump, one has to still be amazed at how wrong the mainstream media and the polls got it.

I have to feel that the biggest names in journalism were all victims of their own biases, acknowledging the evidence is now indisputable. Let’s just say they missed the story because they were so busy mocking the people who had a better sense of what was really going on.

I still do enjoy watching the video that someone put together for you-tube where everyone from President Barrack Obama to Nancy Peloisi, and even late night talk show hosts, all joking telling all Trump fans, “Have your fun now because I guarantee you that Donald Trump WILL NEVER WIN THE ELECTION.”

Headlines were another one that showed the shock the next day:

In all seriousness, if you don’t believe that the mainstream media and the Democratic Party were not secretly high fiving and guaranteeing each other another eight years of liberal governing, you should read the book that former CBS TV Reporter Sharyl Attkisson has written.

Now that she’s no longer on the CBS payroll, she is off the leash and tearing flesh off the behinds of senior media and government officials. In her new memoir/exposé “Stonewalled: My Fight for Truth Against the Forces of Obstruction, Intimidation, and Harassment in Obama’s Washington,” (Harper), Attkisson unloads on her colleagues in big-time TV news for their cowardice and cheerleading for the Obama administration, while unmasking the corruption, misdirection and outright lying of today’s Washington political machine.

Anyway, it all seems funny but then it’s really not. According to Attkisson, she had to back off from her Benghazi attack story and her Fast and Furious story. And why? Because the CBS brass told her to kill the stories because the Obama administration was angry with them.

January 20th is just about here. If you’re like me, you are getting ready for a very angry mainstream media and they certainly won’t be killing any anti-presidential stories.