Lone leaseholder fights for right to drill

On January 11th, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell announced the cancellation of oil and gas leases in the Badger Two Medicine area near the Blackfeet Reservation and Glacier National Park. Jewell claimed the leases should never have been issued in the first place. While the Blackfeet Tribe, environmental groups, and others praised the announcement, many in the oil and gas industry were dismayed that the government would breach legally binding lease contracts in the name of “special places.”

Only one leaseholder, Solenex LLC, is challenging the cancellation order in court. Solenex has been actively pursuing development of a lease for more than three decades, and continues to push for the right to drill following an unsuccessful consultation process with the Blackfeet Tribe. Mountain States Legal Foundation has been representing Solenex in court. MSLF is a nonprofit, public interest legal foundation dedicated to individual liberty, the right to own and use property, limited and ethical government, and the free enterprise system that defends constitutional liberties and the rule of law.

On January 24th, guest host Jessica Sena visited briefly with MSLF attorney, Steve Lechner. Lechner explained that for Solenex owner Sidney Longwell, putting up the good fight is now a matter of principle, and that oil prices have not deterred Mr. Longwell’s intent to obtain the drilling rights he’s been approved for four times since 1985. Solenex has filed a lawsuit for undue delay. It was supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Montana Petroleum Association.

The contested Solenex lease area was not included in the original boundaries of the Badger Two Medicine cultural district. It was added only after a fourth ethnographic study of the area’s cultural and religious significance to the Blackfeet Tribe. Crucial to point out, is that key cultural and religious information on the area, as determined by the ethnographic studies, has been kept confidential. Redacted information from the studies is legally protected, giving neither the public or project applicant (operator/leaseholder) access to the very findings which justify stripping the property rights away from the leaseholder and/or stopping permitted activities.

Decades of political maneuvering have prevented a single drill bit from boring into the Badger Two Medicine area, projected to be rich in natural gas.

In 1993, development was suspended by the Secretary of the Interior to provide Congress an opportunity to consider legislation to protect natural resources within the Badger-Two Medicine area. That suspension was extended in 1996 to provide Congress additional time to decide whether or not the area should be designated as a Wilderness Study Area. No such designation has since been made.

In 2002 the Keeper of the National Register of Historical Places determined that the traditional cultural district (Badger Two Medicine) was eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Solenex lease area was located roughly two miles north of the district boundary at that time.

In October, 2003, the Forest Service announced that even though the lease site was somewhat removed from the boundaries of the defined traditional cultural district, a study would be required to ascertain whether drilling activity would affect the qualities that contribute to the significance of the cultural district; essentially, conducting studies to determine whether or not the lease site was an “Area of Potential Effect” on the Badger Two Medicine area. That study concluded that drilling on the site would not affect the area.

It was not until 2010, following the fourth ethnographic study of the area, that the boundary lines of the cultural district were extended by more than 75,000 acres to include the Solenex lease, which represents an impact of approximately .014% within the cultural district.

Though all leases in the area were ordered to be cancelled in January, Solenex continues the fight for their sole leasehold.

It’s worth noting is a similar case concerning a conflict between sacred tribal lands and proposed development.

In a 1988 case, Lyng v. Northwest Indian Cemetery Protective Association, The U.S. Forest Service attempted to complete a logging road through the Six Rivers National Forest in northwestern California, despite the religious use of the area by three Indian tribes. Ultimately the Supreme Court ruled in favor against the tribes. Following the decision, the Supreme Court stated, “however much we might wish that it were otherwise, government simply could not operate if it were required to satisfy every citizen’s religious needs and desires.”

By ruling in favor of development, the Court avoided a situation in which tribes could guarantee the nonuse of significant portions of government land. The Court, reportedly, realized that the veto power requested by the tribes “could easily require de facto beneficial ownership of some rather spacious tracts of public property,” and it acted to prevent such an occurrence.

Solenex owner, Sidney Longwell is well into retirement years, but according to attorney Steve Lechner, he’s nowhere close to giving up the fight for his right to drill.