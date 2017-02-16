Montana Senate President Scott Sales Withdraws From Possible Congressional Special Election

With Democrats continually slowing down the confirmation process for president Donald Trump, It’s anyone’s guess when Congressman, Ryan Zinke will be confirmed as the new Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior.

When and if Ryan Zinke is confirmed a special election for the U.S. House of Representatives will be held to replace the recently re-elected U.S. congressman from Whitefish sometime this year.

On the republican ticket, Word came out Thursday, On the Voices of Montana radio show by Lewis and Clark republican central committee chairman, Joe Dooling, That the current president of the Montana state senate, Scott Sales has withdrawn his name from the race.

That leaves four in the republican side including, senator Ed Buttrey, Former candidate for Governor, Greg Gianforte former state senator Ken Miller, and businessman Eugene Graf.

For the Democrats side of the ticket its State representative, Amanda Curtis and Representative Kelley Mccarthy and Musician, Rob Quist. For more information about the special election and to listen to what U.S. Senator Steve Daines has to say, listen to the shows podcast right here

The elections will be determined by conventions that the parties hold and not by a primary election. The conventions will be held by party leaders from across the state, Who will gather to determine who the nominee is.

Jon Arneson