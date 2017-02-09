All Six Congressional Candidates In One Place.

Candidates for the possible open seat in the United States Congress are invited to gather in Helena Saturday night February 18th. According to the Lewis & Clark Republican Central Committee also scheduled at the dinner is Senator Steve Daines, Attorney General Tim Fox and the members of the Montana Land Board. Guests will be available for open discussion. According to the organizers this will be the first time all 6 official candidates will be together talking about the issues. The event will be held at the Radisson Inn starting at 6 pm Saturday, February 18th.

For more information about the Lewis and Clark Lincoln/Reagan Dinner call 406-471-4125

Or go to Eventbright.com

Seats and large tables are available but will go fast!