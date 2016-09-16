Montana State Senator & American Lands Council CEO–Jennifer Fielder On VOM
Friday’s Voices of Montana program had a lot of random callers that just wanted to thank us for having Montana Senator and Americans Lands Council of Montana’s chief CEO Jennifer Fielder on the show again.
Senator Fielder (R) from Thompson Falls represents Sanders, Mineral, and West Missoula counties, she is a native Montanan and an avid outdoors-person and lives exactly what she preaches with fishing, hiking and hunting as a few of her favorite past times.
The organization she represents, American Lands Council (ALC) is the leading proponent of transferring government-owned public lands to state lands for better access and most importantly, for better management because who better to do the right thing for Montana than Montanans?
A caller from Kalispell made the point that the trees in Western Montana certainly need to be thinned-out by harvesting more timber. To better control wildfires you must maintain the trees and not have them become lighter fluid for every passing thunderstorm.
The caller continued with “The State of Montana would do a better job compared to the government” Fielders agreed and commented that some times government fire-fighters don’t even get to the scene of a forest fire for 48 hours, While telling Montana fire-fighters to stand down.
Another topic on the show was environmental groups that are not always what they seem and pour money into Montana in order to try to change the political landscape, and they camouflage their activism to try to fit in among Montanans.
According to Fielder, Groups like the Montana Sportsmen Alliance, Montana Hunters and Anglers, Montana Wildlife Federation, Back-country Hunters & Anglers and many more, Are sportsmen that are funded by dark money and foreign billionaires.
A current web-site that exposes these groups is Green Decoys, https://www.greendecoys.com/decoys/montana-hunters-and-anglers/
Fielder explained, GreenDecoys.com works to separate the real grass-roots Montana organizations that support the rights of hunters and fishermen and who are out-of-state lobbyist that are trying to influence the way we live and take away our Montana rights.
Anonymous
24 Nov, 2016
The Mormon Senator from Thompson Falls (Jennifer Fielder) works for the American Lands Council, Ken Ivory, and the LDS church. The ultimate goal of this group is to turn our public lands into prime real estate for wealthy individuals (Wilks brothers, ex), corporations in the real estate business (Weyerhaeuser, ex), and organizations looking to acquire hundreds of thousands of acres (LDS, ex). The State of Montana does not have the resources, expertise, or manpower to manage the equivalent of (1) forest service regional office. Every state that has ever been given public land has sold it. Even state trust lands (for education) go on the sales block. The eastern states have in most cases (0) public lands left. When the American Lands Council started, it sold snake oil telling county commissioners that it could get public lands transferred by suing the federal government. That idea was given the death it deserved when (11) of (12) western states Attorney Generals concurred and released a report this year saying that boat won’t float. ALC regrouped and decided what it could not get by lawsuit, it would try to get by law (pilot projects) via some bills now in the House of Representatives. (Think Rob Bishop, Mormon, House Natural Resources Committee) You can be informed by keeping up with public lands information and related issues on my Facebook MTpubliclands page. Why would we give our public lands to the state ? we already own them. State land is not public land. And it is interesting to note that very little attention has been given (by the media) to the following: Watchdog Group Seeks Sen. Fielder’s Emails on Land Transfers, Flathead Beacon Nov 1, 2016 Thompson Falls Republican says eight-month delay in fulfilling records request is due to lack of time “Sen. Fielder seems intent on delaying disclosure until or close to her upcoming election on November 8, suggesting she seeks to deprive the voters of Montana of information that may prove useful in casting their ballots for state senator,” according to the organization’s letter to Barrett. “If true, all of this would be a gross violation of the meaning and intent of Montana’s public records law.” (Fielder failed to release those records before the election, “too busy”)
Anonymous
03 Nov, 2016
Whenever these folks start spouting anything from “Green Decoys” it means they have already been bought and paid for by the same dark money that funds green decoys, enough said.
Anonymous
02 Nov, 2016
I’m the Treasurer of Montana Sportsmen Alliance. You can go directly to the SOS political practices page and see who funds us. It’s hardly dark money, and in any amount that would pay for very much. We are grass roots sportsmen that look to see who will attack us and our sport. Fielder is no friend of the sportsman. She’s not a native Montanan either. BTW I”m a 5th generation Montanan, most of us in the leadership group are long timers.Green Decoys is funded by the Tobacco Companies, big oil and gas companies. A guy named Bearman is the leader, and a lobbiest in Washington DC. Friends of Fielder.
Anonymous
02 Nov, 2016
So wait the dark money goes to the groups who’s Financials are publicly available as well as their body of work to promote hunting and fishing. But Green Decoys, who has no responsibility to disclose their financials and have zero body of work to show how they’ve promoted hunting and fishing isn’t funded by dark money.
Either Ms. Fielder is mistaken or thinks her constituency is made of fools with a grade school level reading comprehension.
Anonymous
02 Nov, 2016
Watchdog Group Seeks Sen. Fielder’s Emails on Land Transfers, Flathead Beacon Nov 1, 2016
Thompson Falls Republican says eight-month delay in fulfilling records request is due to lack of time
“Sen. Fielder seems intent on delaying disclosure until or close to her upcoming election on November 8, suggesting she seeks to deprive the voters of Montana of information that may prove useful in casting their ballots for state senator,” according to the organization’s letter to Barrett. “If true, all of this would be a gross violation of the meaning and intent of Montana’s public records law.”
======================
I have discussed this issue with the Sanders County Conservatives (Thompson Falls) previously and we were researching a method for requesting and obtaining these email records. It is good to see that the Campaign for Accountability (CfA) has already requested the email records. We encourage Senator Fielder to release the email records immediately.
Glenn Ferren Republican Write In candidate for Montana Senate District 7 www glennferren dot com
btw … Jennifer Fielder moved to MT from Chelan WA, not sure that makes here a native Montanan and she worked as a Democrat on Jim Elliotts campaign circa 2009-2010 Glenn Ferren