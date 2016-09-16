Montana State Senator & American Lands Council CEO–Jennifer Fielder On VOM

Friday’s Voices of Montana program had a lot of random callers that just wanted to thank us for having Montana Senator and Americans Lands Council of Montana’s chief CEO Jennifer Fielder on the show again.

Senator Fielder (R) from Thompson Falls represents Sanders, Mineral, and West Missoula counties, she is a native Montanan and an avid outdoors-person and lives exactly what she preaches with fishing, hiking and hunting as a few of her favorite past times.

The organization she represents, American Lands Council (ALC) is the leading proponent of transferring government-owned public lands to state lands for better access and most importantly, for better management because who better to do the right thing for Montana than Montanans?

A caller from Kalispell made the point that the trees in Western Montana certainly need to be thinned-out by harvesting more timber. To better control wildfires you must maintain the trees and not have them become lighter fluid for every passing thunderstorm.

The caller continued with “The State of Montana would do a better job compared to the government” Fielders agreed and commented that some times government fire-fighters don’t even get to the scene of a forest fire for 48 hours, While telling Montana fire-fighters to stand down.

Another topic on the show was environmental groups that are not always what they seem and pour money into Montana in order to try to change the political landscape, and they camouflage their activism to try to fit in among Montanans.

According to Fielder, Groups like the Montana Sportsmen Alliance, Montana Hunters and Anglers, Montana Wildlife Federation, Back-country Hunters & Anglers and many more, Are sportsmen that are funded by dark money and foreign billionaires.

A current web-site that exposes these groups is Green Decoys, https://www.greendecoys.com/decoys/montana-hunters-and-anglers/

Fielder explained, GreenDecoys.com works to separate the real grass-roots Montana organizations that support the rights of hunters and fishermen and who are out-of-state lobbyist that are trying to influence the way we live and take away our Montana rights.

Jon Arneson