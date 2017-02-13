Is the Constitution Outdated?

This question comes from a misunderstanding of the Constitution. In Federalist 45, James Madison tells us the powers given to the Federal Government are few and defined.

These powers were primarily to deal with foreign relations, such as war, peace, and trade. The states were left to deal with internal matters that affect the lives of the people directly. This allows the states to change with the times and the needs of the people. This also places the majority of government power closest to the people, where the people’s voice has the most influence.

The problem is, the federal government has taken over many of the powers that were meant to be left to the states. The solution is not to change the constitution, but to restore the constitutional balance of powers. This will happen, when we understand and demand adherence to the Constitution.

Robert Brown

Political Scholar