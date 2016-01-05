Jon Arneson Named to Host Statewide Talk Show

(Billings, MT) – Well-known Montana broadcaster Jon Arneson has officially been named to permanently host the popular “Voices of Montana” statewide radio talk show, in an announcement this week by the Northern Broadcasting System, a regional radio and television network that provides news, sports and weather programs to stations across Montana.

Since 2011, Jon Arneson has served in a part-time role as the occasional Guest Host for the network’s “Voices of Montana” program. This daily Montana radio talk show went on the air in 1998 and today fills the 9:00AM hour on over 20 radio stations, covering almost every corner of the state. Past hosts have included Rob Natelson, David Berg, Dave Rye, and most recently Aaron Flint.

Jon Arneson has been making an impact in Montana media since 1986 when he took a news director job at KLTZ/KLAN in Glasgow. After two years reporting news in Valley County, he turned to sports and became the full time Sports Director and morning show host for the next three years. In 1991, Arneson moved to Glendive where he was morning show host and sports director at KXGN/KDZN radio, and produced TV reports for KXGN Television.

Jon relocated to Billings in 2000, where he took over a traffic reporting service named “Roadwatch Montana” that he grew into a successful business serving a number of Billings’ radio stations. Roadwatch provides a TV road and traffic program for KTVQ-2 television each morning, and Arneson also produces weekend TV weathercasts for their evening news.

Today, Jon Arneson lives in Laurel with his wife Melani and their sons Sterling and Kyle. His daughter Courtney lives in Havre where she works for BNSF Railway. Jon loves sports of all kinds, but his passions are football, dogs and the State of Montana.

Heard live each morning from 9:00 to 10:00AM, the “Voices of Montana” radio show features a variety of guests and topics important to Montana, enhanced with audience participation and phone calls. Listeners who would like to submit comments or suggestions, or see what topics are coming up on the show Calendar, are invited to the show website at: www.VoicesofMontana.com.