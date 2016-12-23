What about Common Core & Charter Schools? MEA-MFT President–Eric Feaver On VOM

Coming up on Friday December, 30th Eric Feaver will be my guest. With Elsie Arntzen our new Superintendent of Schools how will Montana schools change?

Eric Feaver has been called the brightest mind in Montana public service. But the question is. Will he welcome Charter Common Core in our schools?

For 30 years, Eric Feaver has dedicated his professional and much of his personal life to MEA-MFT. Under his leadership, MEA-MFT has grown enormously in numbers of members and locals and in strength.

Eric was born in Wyoming and raised in Oklahoma.

In 1967, he earned a BA in government, history, and economics from the University of Oklahoma. In 1972, he received an MA in American history from the University of Maryland. In 1999, he received an honorary doctorate of education from Montana State University.

1969-70, Eric served in Vietnam in the 4th Infantry Division as an army combat medic.

From 1974-1984, Eric taught English and social studies in the Helena public schools. From 1984-2000, he served as the last president of the former Montana Education Association (MEA). When MEA merged with the former Montana Federation of Teachers (MFT) in 2000, Eric was elected the first president of MEA-MFT.

He has been elected several times since to two-year terms as president. Eric is currently the longest-serving president of any state affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA) or American Federation of Teachers (AFT) in the nation.

In 2006, he was first elected an AFT vice president and serves on the AFT executive council. He has an honorary doctorate from Montana State University Bozeman.

Today, MEA-MFT represents more than 18,000 professional and classified employees working in public schools, the university system, Head Start, state, and local governments, and private health care all over Montana.

Join us December 30th ob VOM as we talk with Eric Feaver.