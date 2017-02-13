Was Senator Jon Tester’s Meeting With President Donald Trump More Contentious Than Reported?
The Washington D.C. press is reporting a much more contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and red state Democrats than the one Montana Sen. Jon Tester described last week to home-state media.
President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren more than once as “Pocahontas,” according to Politico, and told red state Democrats, including Tester, that he was glad Warren, a first-term senator from Massachusetts, was the face of the Democratic Party.
In addition, Trump brought up his belief that there was wide-spread voter fraud in the 2016 election. For weeks, Democrats have argued there’s no proof of wide-spread voter fraud.
“Don’t take this the wrong way, but it wasn’t confrontational at all. It was just flat non-confrontational,” Tester said. “It was very open conversation, very, very much, very much an open dialogue. He did more talking than everybody else and Vice President (Mike) Pence did less talking than everybody else. But everybody in that meeting had the opportunity to visit with the president directly, and I appreciate that.”
Senator Tester has been invited several times to share his thoughts and answer your questions (not sent a week before) on Voices of Montana statewide radio show.
We have been told in the past that Tester’s staff will get back to us and set up a date when he is available, We have yet to hear back from any of them as of Monday, February 13th.
It has been also been reported that Lee Newspapers, Billings Gazette presented Tester on Monday, February 13th with several questions about the differing accounts of the luncheon. The senator has not yet responded.
Voices of Montana would like to urge all Montanans to contact Senator Tester’s office and tell him how you feel about President Trumps cabinet nominations. One way or another he needs to know how you feel as soon as possible.
Jon Arneson
