Zinke vs. Juneau Debate for Montana’s Congressional Seat – Click to Listen

Contentious Congressional Debate to Kick-Off the Fall Political Season in Montana

On Monday evening, August 29, Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau debated sitting Congressman Ryan Zinke.

If some were wondering whether Juneau was going to put up a fight against in the incumbent, she certainly spoke with fire last night on a number of issues blaming Zinke for a lack of leadership in Congress.

Zinke challenged Juneau on success rates of students on the reservation and called her out for student performance – a statistic which Juneau expressed pride in achieving during her tenure as Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Debate included questions addressing Waters of the US, Sage Grouse, Montana’s Education System, Reservations, Military and a plethora of other topics.

Listen to the full Debate here:

2016 US HOUSE DEBATE – FRAZER SEG 1

2016 US HOUSE DEBATE FRAZER SEG 2