010217 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Matt Wolcott and Tom Booze Part 1

Todays show was a holiday re-broadcast of the December 28th program featuring Matt Wolcott; Incident Commander for the DNRC and Montana’s Mussel Response Team, and Tom Booze; Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator for MFWP. They talked about mussels and other invaders in Montana waters that are creating problems, and what is being done to address these issues. Listener calls were also taken for our guests.

