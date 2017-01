010416 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Robert Brown Part 1

Todays guest was Robert Brown. Robert had a high-profile debate with (Convention of States) founder Mark Meckler. Mr. Brown feels that some of the statements made by Mr. Meckler must be publicly refuted. Mr. Brown officially won the debate but still, According to Mr. Brown, Some points made by Mr. Meckler still need to be debunked. This was discussed with our listeners today.

