010617 Voices of Montana w/Bill Whitsitt feat. Darryl James Part 1

Todays host was Bill Whitsitt. Our guest was Darryl James; Executive Director of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition. He discussed what Montana’s pressing infrastructure needs are in 2017 and the goals for the legislative session. Listener calls for our guest were also taken.

