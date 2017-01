011017 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson Live from Great Falls Part 2

Todays show was broadcast live from First Impressions Denture Clinic in Great Falls, owned by Marine Corp veterans, one of whom is Alan Castille and he was a guest today. I-97 and other issues surrounding dentistry were discussed. Jessica Sena; Communications Advisor for the Montana Petroleum Association was a guest on todays program as well.

