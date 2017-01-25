012517 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Matt Rosendale Part 2

Todays guest was Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale. Matt is also on the state land board. The Office of the Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance regulates two of the state’s largest industries: insurance and securities. This show discussed the new administration along with the agenda and bills before the legislature. Matt also discussed last nights State of the State Address.

