020217 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Shane Morejo, Cynthia Wolken, and Jim Hamilton Part 2

There were three guests on todays show. The first was Representative Shane Morejo; an attorney and graduate out of the University of Montana School of law. He sits on the judiciary committee and the energy and technology committee. Todays second guest was Senator Cynthia Wolken, who is on the finance and claims committee, the energy and telecommunications committee, etc. Guest number three was Representative Jim Hamilton who sits on the house taxation committee. They gave us a legislative Minority update from the capital in Helena.

Click To Listen