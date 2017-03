022817 Voices of Montana w/Jessica Sena feat. Kristen Larsen and Katherine Siko

Todays show was hosted by Jessica Sena live from Sydney, MT. Kristin Larsen; President of the Montana Beef Council, and Katherine Sika; Agriculturist with Sydney Sugars were our guests in this half of todays show. Kristen talked about what the Montana Beef Council does and what is going on with beef today. Katherine discussed GMO’s with our audience.

