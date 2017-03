030317 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Ed Walker and Ed Buttrey

Ed Walker, former state legislator was a guest today. He recently toured the state and visited with Republican delegates, and he got a good response. He is running for Ryan Zinke’s open Congressional seat. Ed talked about the race, our Second Amendment rights, and more with our audience. Ed Buttrey; Republican member of the Montana Legislature was also a guest.

Click To Listen