033117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Jennifer Fielder and Jedediah Hinkel Part 2

Jennifer Fielder; Chairman of the Fish and Game Committee and Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee was a guest. Jedediah Hinkel; Vice Chair of the Fish and Game Committee who is also a taxidermist and fisheries technician was also a guest. They talked about the bipartisan Legislative Sportsman Caucus, and other issues involving hunting, fishing, etc.

