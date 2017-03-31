033117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Jennifer Fielder and Jedediah Hinkel Part 2
Jennifer Fielder; Chairman of the Fish and Game Committee and Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee was a guest. Jedediah Hinkel; Vice Chair of the Fish and Game Committee who is also a taxidermist and fisheries technician was also a guest. They talked about the bipartisan Legislative Sportsman Caucus, and other issues involving hunting, fishing, etc.
02 Apr, 2017
Whenever I have the opportunity to listen to your Voices of Montana program, I usually enjoy the discussion because I often learn something about a topic I wouldn’t ordinarily have a chance to hear about and I get to make up my mind on the subject. Unfortunately, your March 31 program failed me.
In your discussions of SB236 with Jennifer Fielder and Jed Hinkle, you emphasized several times that all the Dems voted against the bill in the Senate. In the whole hour, I never understood why the Dems voted against it other than Sen. Fielder saying it was just political opposition. If you are going to have a discussion of an issue that is supposed to inform your listeners, why wouldn’t you have a person from the other side there to explain their perspective? After reading the current language in the Constitution on the right to hunt and the new language Sen. Fielder proposes, I can’t figure out what the fuss is all about.
When are you going to explore the other side of this issue so the public can learn whether the advantages of the new language are worth all the trouble of changing the constitution again or whether the current provisions are good enough?
Jim McCollum
Great Falls