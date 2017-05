050817 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Ted Harvey Part 2

Ted Harvey; former Colorado state legislator now Chairman of the Committee to Defend The President was our guest. He talked about the money being thrown into Montana by the DCC for the upcoming special election, and what he knows about the race. He also talked about his group what they do, like defending President Trump and replacing cabinet members. Listener calls were also taken.

