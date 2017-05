051017 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Jenna McKinney, Steve Daines and Jim Gossett

Jenna McKinney, Chairman for the Yellowstone Republican Party and Senator Daines’ Field Representative; and Senator Steve Daines were guests. They talked about the Vice President’s upcoming visit to Montana. Jim Gossett, Political Impersonator, Humorist, MC was another guest. He will be performing at the Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner.

Click To Listen