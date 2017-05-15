051517 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Travis Kavulla Part 1
The guest on todays show was Travis Kavulla, Vice Chair of the Public Service Commission. Topics included co-ops, rural broadband, and much more involving the PSC.
