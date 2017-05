051917 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson Live From Miles City Part 2

Today’s show was live from Notbohm Motors in Miles City. Jon talked with John Morfert, V.P. on the Board Of Commissioners, Sheriff Tony Harbaugh, Chamber Director Jon Lamey, the Miles City Jaycees; and Jeff Lockwood PBR Champion were our guests today. They talked about the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.

Click To Listen