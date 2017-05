052317 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Ramin Parsa Part 2

The guest on todays show was Ramin Parsa, who was born into a large Shiite Muslim family but is now a Christian minister. Many supporters have gone online celebrating the deadly explosion in Manchester and he talked about that, as well as his being against Sharia Law with our listeners today. Calls for our guest were also taken in this half of the program.

