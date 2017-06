060717 Voices of Montana w/Bill Whitsitt feat. Brent Meade and Jed Key Part 1

The roles of states vs. the federal government was todays topic. Brent Meade; Executive Director of the Montana Policy Institute and Jed Key; Professor Emeritus of Public Policy and Public Administration at George Washington University were our guests. Listener calls on the topic for our guests were also taken.

