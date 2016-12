122216 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Kelly Cresswell and Jennifer Almli Part 1

Today’s guests were Kelly Cresswell; Executive Director of Reach Higher MT, and Jennifer Almli, a Regional Director of Reach Higher MT. They talked about the many ways their organization helps students with the financial aspects of attending college, including foster children. Calls for our guests were taken this hour as well.

Click To Listen