011817 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Patrick Wook Part 1

Todays guest was Patrick Wood; who has been exposing technocracy for several years now, and his book, Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation, has thoroughly documented the origins of historic Technocracy, its modern resurgence and its perpetrators. He want’s to help inform America on this clear and present danger.