012417 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson and Jessica Sena feat. Steve Lechner

Today’s show was hosted by Jon Arneson and Jessica Sena. The topic was what’s in store for lease rights, sacred grounds, and oil and gas under a new administration? We visited with attorney Steve Lechner about the Dept. of Interior announcement to cancel remaining oil and gas leases in the Badger Two Medicine area. Lechner has been representing the lone leaseholder in the B2M fighting for the right to develop a more than 30 year old lease. Following the cancellation announcement, Solenex remains the only remaining lease in the area deemed too sacred to drill.

