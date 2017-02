022217 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Paul Vallely Part 1

Today’s guest was Paul E. Vallely; retired Major General U.S. Army and Senior Military Analyst for Fox News. He has a website www.standupforamerica.com, and has also authored a book. Paul talked about his recent trip to Paris, France which held an inaugural event for President Trump, his service in Vietnam, and much more with our audience.

Click To Listen