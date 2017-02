022417 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Carl Grimma and Frank Gardner Part 1

Todays show featured guests who are trying to raise money to fix our roads, bridges, etc. We are also at risk of losing twenty highway patrolman. Carl Glimm Chairman of the National Resources and Transportation Sub-Committee and Appropriations in the Montana House was one guest. Frank Gardner from HD 7 was our other guest.

