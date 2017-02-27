022717 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Scott Sales and Dave McEwen

Dave McEwen, President of the Montana Woolgrowers Association and Scott Sales; President of the Montana Senate were our guests in this half of todays show. Dave discussed the symposium recently held in Helena by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Woolgrowers Association. The topic of the symposium was bighorn and domestic sheep management and interaction. Scott discussed the Senate adorning on Friday and the mail-in ballot issue.

