083117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Steven L. Hayes and Mark Sutherland

Steven L. Haines from fairtax.org was the guest in the first half of todays show. He talked about eliminating the IRS and income tax and replacing it with a national retail sales tax collected by the states. Our next guest was Mark Sutherland, British Political Expert and filmmaker. Listener calls were also taken.

